Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick "Soulmates"? A Bali Healer Seems to Think So!

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 9:30 AM
Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick soulmates?
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of three reveals what a Bali healer said to her and Disick about the state of their relationship.
"The guy was basically saying that in a past life that we were together and that we're soulmates," Kourt notes to Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. "So, he was like, 'You have to decide if you want to be together or not be together.'"
"Wait! What?" a shocked Kim responds.
Not only are Khloe and Kim shocked at the revelation, but they also find themselves jealous of Kourtney's reading. Apparently, the other two Kardashian sisters had an unusual healing ceremony—which consisted of toe-pulling and spitting.
"I'm surprised from Kourtney's recap because Kim and I literally got nothing emotionally from our reading," Khloe confesses to the KUWTK cameras. "We wanted it and we didn't even get that."
"They got such deep information," Kim adds. "Like, why didn't that happen to us?"
Regardless, what does all of this mean for Kourtney and Scott's future? For that answer, be sure to tune in to Sunday's episode at 9 p.m. on E!
Also, catch the soulmate chat for yourself in the clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
Khloe Kardashian Gets Her Knee Sucked While Kim Cuts Off Her Hair During a Very "Different" Kind of Healing Ceremony in Bali
