Lauren Bushnell Admits That Ex Ben Higgins Never Had Her ''Whole Heart''

Lauren Bushnell is setting the record straight about her ex-fiancé and former Bachelor star, Ben Higgins.

In a shocking revelation to all Bachelor Nation fans, the former contestant and winner admits the 30-year-old reality TV personality never really had her "whole heart." Despite having a year-long engagement with Higgins, Bushnell is keeping things real.

Sharing an intimate photo of herself and her country singer beau, Chris Lane, the 29-year-old reality TV star captioned her post, "My whole heart."

While many of her followers left sweet messages, like "happy for you" and "couple goals," one person asked, "Haven't your last 3 boyfriends been your whole heart?"

"Honestly no," Bushnell candidly responded. She continued, "I mean that's the truth. Lol looking back now that I know what it's supposed to feel like — they did not I just wanted them to."

While the 29-year-old lifestyle guru didn't explicitly call out her exes by name, she alluded to the fact that her past partners didn't get all of her heart.