Taraji P. Henson, Busy Philipps, Jessica Alba & Olivia Wilde Join Gwyneth Paltrow's In Goop Health Summit

Goop news, beauties!
Gwyneth Paltrow's annual wellness summit, In Goop Health, is coming back to Los Angeles bigger and better than ever. The Goop founder and CEO is hosting a day-long event "for the spirit, for the body, for the mind, and for beauty." It will be chock full of panels (with celebrity speakers, no less), mind-focused workshops, exercises and more.
Joining the star-studded list of panelists, Goop recently announced that Taraji P. Henson will be speaking at the wellness summit on May 18 in downtown Los Angeles. Previously, the lifestyle brand shared Olivia Wilde, Jessica Alba and E!'s very own, Busy Phillipps would be part of the exclusive panel, with Paltrow leading it.
Along with the celebrity speakers, the 46-year-old Academy Award winner will host an intimate conversation with Elizabeth Gilbert, author of Eat Pray Love. In addition, Julianne Hough will get the party started with her dance-based workout class.
Of course, getting access to the biggest stars in Hollywood, attending transformative workshops and getting a one-of-a-kind experience comes with a hefty price tag.
Darren Gerrish/goop
The In Goop Health wellness summit comes with two ticket options. Tickets are $1,000 for the day pass, while the Wellness Weekender Pass retails for $4,500. That package includes a hotel stay, additional events, transportation and more.
If you want to save your coin, though, there's still a way to get the Goop experience. Earlier this year, the lifestyle company announced a series was headed to Netflix.
"We were speaking to the platform question, and where our people are. They're watching Netflix," Elise Loehnen, the chief content officer of Goop, told Variety about the deal. "Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there's no better partner in that."
The series is slated to hit the streaming platform in the fall of this year, so you won't have too much FOMO if you can't make the In Health Goop summit.
