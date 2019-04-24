Taraji P. Henson, Busy Philipps, Jessica Alba & Olivia Wilde Join Gwyneth Paltrow's In Goop Health Summit

Goop news, beauties!

Gwyneth Paltrow's annual wellness summit, In Goop Health, is coming back to Los Angeles bigger and better than ever. The Goop founder and CEO is hosting a day-long event "for the spirit, for the body, for the mind, and for beauty." It will be chock full of panels (with celebrity speakers, no less), mind-focused workshops, exercises and more.

Joining the star-studded list of panelists, Goop recently announced that Taraji P. Henson will be speaking at the wellness summit on May 18 in downtown Los Angeles. Previously, the lifestyle brand shared Olivia Wilde, Jessica Alba and E!'s very own, Busy Phillipps would be part of the exclusive panel, with Paltrow leading it.

Along with the celebrity speakers, the 46-year-old Academy Award winner will host an intimate conversation with Elizabeth Gilbert, author of Eat Pray Love. In addition, Julianne Hough will get the party started with her dance-based workout class.