Noah Centineo's Hottest Photos Prove He's Not Like All the Boys We've Loved Before...He's Better

All the boys we've loved before better watch out, because our main squeeze and current crush Noah Centineo is celebrating his birthday today and we're busy showing him some serious love.

After appearing in the romance movies of our dreams and everyone's favorite Netflix teen films recently, Centineo has become the heartthrob we can't live without. From To All the Boys I've Loved Before to The Perfect Date, the actor has made fans swoon and fall for him and we hope it's only the beginning of his dreamy roles and killer characters.

While we could go on about his acting chops for days and talk endlessly about how envious we are of his female co-stars, today is Centineo's birthday, which means fans should get a little treat too, right? Right!

That's why, we've rounded up the birthday boy's hottest photos over the past few years to ooh and aah over, because let's face it, the star is too dreamy not to swoon over every now and then.