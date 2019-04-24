Watching Louis Tomlinson Fulfill 83-Year-Old Man's Bucket List Will Leave You in Tears

We're just warning you now: Tissues may be needed while you watch this video.

On Wednesday morning, Louis Tomlinson took to Instagram and shared a special new video near and dear to his heart.

"A month or so ago I met an amazing man called Richard. He had a few things he wanted to do so I thought I'd help him out," he shared with his social media followers. "This video feels particularly relevant and powerful to me."

Louis continued, "Richard is a classic example of a fearless man who in light of tragedy still pushes himself to live with as much laughter and happiness as possible."

But don't take his word for it. Watch the video for yourself below to experience the full effect.