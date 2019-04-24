Game of Thrones Sneak Peek: The Battle of Winterfell Looks Intense

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 12:16 PM
The battle, yes the battle you've been waiting for, is here. It's Game of Thrones' battle of Winterfell.
Get your first look at new images from the third episode of Game of Thrones season eight depicting a very concerned looking Jon Snow (Kit Harington), a pissed off looking Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and a fierce Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) below.
This seems to be the battle everybody talked about, the battle that took weeks to film, the battle that really tested the resolve of that cast and crew.
"It was the most unpleasant experience I've had on Thrones," Iain Glen, Ser Jorah Mormont on Game of Thrones, told EW. "A real test, really miserable. You get to sleep at seven in the morning and when you wake in the midday you're still so spent you can't really do anything, and then you're back. You have no life outside it. You have an absolute f—ked bunch of actors. But without getting too method [acting] about it, on screen it bleeds through to the reality of the Thrones world."
See photos from the episode below. The trailer is up top.
HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow
HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark.
HBO
Conleth Hill as Varys and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
HBO
What has Jon Snow seen here?
HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth.
HBO
Sophie Turner looking a little displeased as Sansa Stark.
Harington previously said shooting these final six episodes was taxing.
"Everyone was broken at the end. I don't know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f--king tiring," he told GQ Australia. "We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I'm f--king sick of this.' I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I've had enough now. I love this, it's been the best thing in my life, I'll miss it one day—but I'm done.'"
Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO. This episode will be super-sized.
