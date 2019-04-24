TV's Top Couple 2019: Vote in the Elite 8

This is where things get really tricky.

TV's Top Couple is down to the elite 8, when friends and foes alike must face off for a spot in the final four. As always, your votes are what will get them there.

In this third to last round, we've got some serious showdowns between Wynonna Earp's Waverly and Nicole and Shameless' Ian and Mickey, then Schitt's Creek's David and Patrick are up against Claire and Jamie from Outlander, while Shadowhunters' Magnus and Alec will go head to head against Emily and Alison of the Pretty Little Liars universe, and Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia's Aristoteles and Temo will face off against Amar a Muerte's Juliana and Valentina.