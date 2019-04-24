What's Coming to Netflix in May 2019: New Offerings Include Outlander

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 11:24 AM
So much for Netflix and chill...because it's about to get 10 times hotter.
Seasons one and two of the sultry Starz adventure-fantasy series Outlander, starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, will be released on Netflix in May. The show is currently on its fifth season.
Other new offerings include the debut of Renée Zellweger's first major TV project, the thriller series What/If, from Revenge creator Mike Kelley.
Other offerings include Ava DuVernay's Central Park Five-centered show When They See Us and the documentary Knock Down the House, which focuses on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other women running for Congress. In addition, you will be able to catch some beloved films such as Dumb and Dumber, The Dark Crystal, the Matrix movies and Wedding Crashers.
Dead to Me is another new Netflix original series set to debut in May. The dark comedy stars Christina Applegate and Freaks and Geeks' Linda Cardellini.
Check out a full list of the titles coming to and leaving Netflix in May:
May 1
Knock Down The House (Netflix Film)
Munafik 2 (Netflix Film)
Angels & Demons
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Casper
Chasing Liberty
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Dumb and Dumber
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Gosford Park
Gremlins
Hairspray (1988)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Her Only Choice
Hoosiers
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2
John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
Just Friends
Revolutionary Road
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1
Scarface
Scream
Snowpiercer
Taking Lives
The Da Vinci Code
The Dark Crystal (1982)
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
To Rome With Love
Wedding Crashers
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Zombieland
May 2
Colony: Season 3
Olympus Has Fallen
May 3
A Pesar De Todo (Netflix Film)
All In My Family (Netflix Original)
Alles ist gut (Netflix Film)
Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Dead to Me (Netflix Original)
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (Netflix Film)
Flinch (Netflix Original)
The Last Summer (Netflix Film)
Mr. Mom
Supernatural: Season 14
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town (Netflix Original)
Tuca & Bertie (Netflix Original)
Undercover (Netflix Original)
May 4
Like Arrows
May 6
Abyss (Netflix Original)
May 7
The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
Queen of the South: Season 3
May 8
Lucifer: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
May 9
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Insidious
May 10
Dry Martina (Netflix Film)
Easy: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Gente que viene y bah (Netflix Film)
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Jailbirds (Netflix Original)
Pose: Season 1
ReMastered: The Lion's Share (Netflix Original)
Shéhérazade (Netflix Film)
The Society (Netflix Original)
Wine Country (Netflix Film)
May 12
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)
May 13
Malibu Rescue (Netflix Original)
May 14
Revisions (Netflix Anime)
Still ‘Laugh-In': The Stars Celebrate (Netflix Original)
Weed the People
May 15
Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
May 16
Good Sam (Netflix Film)
Take Me Home Tonight
May 17
1994: Limited Series (Netflix Original)
Chip & Potato (Netflix Original)
It's Bruno (Netflix Original)
Maria (Netflix Film)
Morir para contar (Netflix Film)
Nailed It!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
See You Yesterday (Netflix Film)
The Rain: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Well Intended Love (Netflix Original)
White Gold: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 18
The Blackcoat's Daughter
May 20
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2
Prince of Peoria: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
May 21
Arrow: Season 7
Moonlight
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix Original)
May 22
A Tale of Two Kitchens (Netflix Original)
One Night in Spring (Netflix Original)
The Flash: Season 5
May 23
Slasher: Solstice (Netflix Original)
Riverdale: Season 3
May 24
After Maria (Netflix Original)
Alta Mar (Netflix Original)
Joy (Netflix Film)
Rim of the World (Netflix Film)
She's Gotta Have It: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Perfection (Netflix Film)
What/If (Netflix Original)
May 27
Historical Roasts (Netflix Original)
Outlander: Seasons 1-2
May 28
Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
May 30
Chopsticks (Netflix Film)
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love
May 31
Always Be My Maybe (Netflix Film)
Bad Blood: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Black Spot: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Netflix Original)
Killer Ratings (Netflix Original)
When They See Us (Netflix Original)
Leaving on May 1:
8 Mile
Chocolat
Cold Justice: Collection 3
Dances with Wolves
Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Dr. No
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
For Your Eyes Only
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Russia with Love
Godzilla
GoldenEye
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
License to Kill
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Sixteen Candles
Sliding Doors
Somm
Somm: Into the Bottle
The Birdcage
The Dirty Dozen
The English Patient
The Lovely Bones
The Notebook
The Other Boleyn Girl
Tomorrow Never Dies
Watchmen
Leaving on May 11:
Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5
Leaving on May 15:
Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1
Leaving on May 19:
Disney's Bridge to Terabithia
Leaving on May 22:
The Boss Baby
Leaving on May 24:
Southpaw
Leaving on May 31:
I Know What You Did Last Summer
West Side Story (1961)
