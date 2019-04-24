Fans Are Convinced Chris Hemsworth Misspelled His Name at Avengers Handprint Ceremony

Not even superheroes are perfect with their hands!

As excitement continues to build for the release of Avengers: Endgame, many cast members decided to mark the occasion in a special way.

How about a nice handprint ceremony outside Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre?

Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner were some of the stars happy to participate. But it's Chris Hemsworth's handprint that has pop culture fans chatting.

After observing pictures of Chris' name, some are convinced that the actor forgot the "t" in Hemsworth. "Did chris hemsworth misspell his last name or tried to squeeze all the letters in so they would fit?" one Twitter user wrote.