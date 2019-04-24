Cardi B Sings a "Gospel Remix" of "Clout" in Her Underwear

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 10:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cardi B, Court Outfit, Instagram

Instagram / Cardi B

Cardi B is changing things up. 

On Tuesday, the rapper gave her recent collaboration with husband Offset  a bit of a twist. While seemingly in a dressing room, the Grammy winner belted her and Offset's new track, "Clout," from Father of 4 clad in her bra and underwear while her hair was being styled. 

As Cardi rhymed through her verse, the star gave her part a twist when she turned it into a "gospel remix" featuring backup from her team. 

"Clout Gospel Remix by the Bodak Yellow Church!" she captioned the video. 

Photos

Cardi B and Offset: Romance Rewind

Judging by the more than 12 million views the video has garnered, Cardi's new rendition has certainly caught fans' attention. 

Plus, if fans are looking for more "Clout," there's always the sexy music video the couple dropped for the track last week. 

Just another day in the life of Cardi B. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cardi B , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bad Bunny

From Supermarket Bagger to International Superstar: Tracing Bad Bunny's Rise to the Top

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

Here's Proof Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Are Country Music's Biggest Fans

Taylor Swift, Time 100 Gala

Taylor Swift Says She Uses Songwriting As ''Protective Armor'' at TIME 100 Gala

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman Loves Being a "Tour Wife" to Keith Urban

Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Taylor Swift Rocks Bright Pink Hair Days Before Her Rumored New Music Release

Lizzo Is Taking Over: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Kanye Brings His Sunday Service & $225 Merch to Coachella

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.