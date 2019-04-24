Nikki Bella Clarifies Her and Artem Chigvintsev's Relationship Status: TMI Alert!

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 9:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Backgrid

Nikki Bella says that while she is dating her "amazing lover" Artem Chigvintsev, she still does not consider him her boyfriend.

E! News learned in January that the 35-year-old Total Bellas star and the 36-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro dancer, her partner during season 25 in 2017, were seeing each other. She has since confirmed they are romantically involved and has even posted photos of the two on social media.

"We're dating, but then everywhere it says like, 'Nikki Bella and boyfriend Artem,'" Nikki said on The Bellas Podcast on Wednesday. "And I'm like, boyfriend? Like, why are there labels? Why are they doing that? And I feel like for women in my situation who date and have fun when we want to get our Carrie and Samantha on and showcase it on our platforms, people automatically assume that we're official."

"By the way you guys, he's an amazing cook, he's an amazing lover. Oh yeah, was that TMI?" Nikki continued. "He does work around the house, so it's really nice."

"So he's your boyfriend," her sister Brie Bella said.

"No," Nikki said. "Because I'm not ready for it."

After Brie pointed out that they're together all the time, Nikki responded, "But that doesn't mean anything."

Photos

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

After first sparking romance rumors with Artem, Nikki had initially told E! News she was "just dating around." On an episode of Total Bellas that aired in March, Nikki and Artem appeared to confirm their romance by riding into the sunset together on his Ducati.

Nikki later said on the inaugural episode of The Bellas Podcast, "Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house."

"We are not engaged, we are not married, we're not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don't say 'I love you," she added. "Yeah, we make out. What else? He's a great kisser."

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Nikki Bella , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Hemsworth

Fans Are Convinced Chris Hemsworth Misspelled His Name at Avengers Handprint Ceremony

The 100

The 100, Roswell Reboot and More Get New Seasons From The CW

Sam Smith

Sam Smith Unable to Perform at Billboard Music Awards Due to Vocal Strain

Cardi B, Court Outfit, Instagram

Cardi B Sings a "Gospel Remix" of "Clout" in Her Underwear

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Andy Cohen Explains How Natasha Richardson Continues to Inspire His Life Today

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Hannah Brown Promises She's "The Real Deal"

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Instagram, 11-17-17

Khloe Kardashian Shares Heartbreaking Post About a Relationship

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.