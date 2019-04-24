EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Hannah Brown Promises She's "The Real Deal"

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019

Hannan B. ready. The exclusive sneak peek of The Bachelorette above is all about new star Hannah Brown, who was affectionately known as Hannah B. during Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

Hannah's journey kicks off on Monday, May 13, and she's ready to B. honest. "That was totally ridiculous," she tells suitors in the trailer above.

Hannah also B. ready for love.

"I'm here for the real deal," she says.

Hannah also B. a beast. During a recent visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 24-year-old said she has a Hannah Beast side of her and she "can't wait to unleash the beast on some jabroni."

But as she says in the exclusive video above, she's ready to find love now.

"I would not have gone on this show if I hadn't really thought about what was at the end of this," she said.

Before she starts handing out the roses, ABC and Chris Harrison will host the biggest Bachelorette reunion—ever. It's appropriately called The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! and features Trista Sutter, DeAnna Stagliano, Jillian Harris, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Ashley Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard Johnson, Desiree Siegfried, Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin.

Host Chris Harrison will also snoop in Hannah's closet and bedroom for dirt. This happens Monday, May 6.

Meet the contestants for Hannah's The Bachelorette season below. Hannah's season kicks off Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Tyler G

ABC

Tyler G.

Tyler, 28, is from Boca Raton, Florida. We found out he's a former frat brother and is a "beer influencer," working in branding/marketing in the food and beverage industry.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Tyler C

ABC

Tyler C.

Tyler, 26, is from Jupiter, Florida. He's a model and has an MBA.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Thomas S

ABC

Thomas S.

Thomas, 27, is from Southfield, Michigan. He studied communications.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Scott A

ABC

Scott A.

28-year-old Scott is from Chicago. He's a hockey fan, and sort of a ghost on social media.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Ryan S

ABC

Ryan S.

Ryan, 25, is from Philadelphia. He has a degree in business, was a volunteer basketball coach for some time and works as a management consultant.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Peter W

ABC

Peter W.

Peter, 27, is from Westlake Village in California. Another social media ghost, Pete's Instagram is private, but he's wearing a headset used in flight and alludes to being a pilot himself.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Mike J

ABC

Mike J.

Mike, 31, is from San Antonio, Texas. Mike locked himself down before joining The Bachelorette, but we do know he once spent time in London.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Matteo V

ABC

Matteo V.

Matteo is from Atlanta and is 25. He previously worked for Deloitte and studied mechanical engineering. Matteo also is certified scuba diver.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Matt S

ABC

Matt S.

Matt, 23, is from Newport Beach, California. ABC did well in getting these guys to clean up their social media.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Matt D

ABC

Matt D.

Matt, 26, is from Los Gatos, California. A social media ghost.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Matt D

ABC

Matt D.

Matt, 31, is from Winter Springs, Florida. He studied sociology and has a dog with her own Instagram.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Kevin F

ABC

Kevin F.

This 27-year-old is from Manteno, Illinois. He's a bartender and also served with the Army National Guard. His Instagram is still public and filled with shirtless pictures.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Jonathan S

ABC

Jonathan S.

Jonathan is from Los Angeles and is 27. Another social media ghost.

Bachelorette, Contestant, John Paul J

ABC

John Paul J.

John Paul, 24, is from New Carrolton, Maryland. Couldn't dig up much on him, but a commenter who seemed to know him indicated he took acting classes.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Joey J

ABC

Joey J.

Joey, 33, is from Bethesda, Maryland. He studied accounting and is currently a senior manager at EY.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Joe R

ABC

Joe R.

This Joe is 27 and from Staten Island, New York. He's a firefighter with the FDNY and actor.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Joe B

ABC

Joe B.

Joe, 30, is from Chicago. He studied economics in school.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Jed W

ABC

Jed W.

Jed, 25, is from Nashville. He's a musician.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Grant E

ABC

Grant E.

Grant, 30, is from San Clemente, California. He's a retail and event promoter.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Garrett B

ABC

Garrett P.

Garrett, 27, is from Birmingham, Alabama. He's a goal pro for a country club in Alabama.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Dylan B

ABC

Dylan B.

Dylan is a 24-year-old from San Diego. He co-founded Vizer, an exercise ap.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Devin H

ABC

Devin H.

Devin is a 27-year-old from Sherman Oaks, California. Another ghost.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Daron B

ABC

Daron B.

Daron is 25 and is from Atlanta, Georgia. He's got a twin brother and is the son of a former NBA player.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Connor J

ABC

Connor J.

Connor J., 28, is from Newport Beach, California. He's a district sales manager for a car company.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Chasen C

ABC

Chasen C.

Chasen, 30, is from Washington. He's a commercial airline pilot.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Brian B

ABC

Brian B.

Brian, 30, is from Louisville, Kentucky. He's a high school math teacher.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Ben G

ABC

Ben G.

Ben, 30, hails from North Carolina. He studied business administration in school and works as a mentor at the YMCA.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Hunter J

ABC

Hunter J.

Hunter is 24 and from Westchester, California.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Cameron A

ABC

Cam A.

The man who presented Hannah with a rap hails from Texas. Cam's also on private. His Instagram bio reads "Good Vibez Only" with fingers giving the peace sign emoji. He also got the first rose.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Dustin K

ABC

Dustin K.

Dustin gave a toast, despite claiming to be bad at toasts. Another private Instagram user, Dustin is a model from Chicago.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Luke P

ABC

Luke P.

Luke said he really wanted Hannah to be The Bachelorette…and got his wish. His Instagram appears to be private now, but his bio says, "Jesus + Nothing = Everything" and "Philippians 4:13" with a flexing emoji, face with sunglasses on emoji and thumbs up emoji."

Bachelorette, Contestant, Luke S

ABC

Luke S.

The Bachelor franchise loves having contestants with the same names. Luke S., 28, is also on private, because of course. He lives in Washington, DC and works in politics. He was a former staff assistant in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Connor S

ABC

Connor S.

Connor presented Hannah with a stool, so they could be on the same level. He's, 24, on social media lockdown, but lives in Dallas and works for Goldman Sachs.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

