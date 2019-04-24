Khloe Kardashian Shares Heartbreaking Post About a Relationship

Khloe Kardashian seems to have heartbreak on the brain.

It's been two months since the reality star and her NBA pro ex Tristan Thompson called it quits amid an alleged cheating scandal purportedly involving Jordyn Woods.

While Khloe and Tristan have since gone their separate ways romantically, the famous mom and dad are seemingly committed to co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter True Thompson, as evidenced by her recent birthday party earlier this month, which they both attended.

However, it seems the events of the last few months are weighing on the Good American mogul's mind because she has continued to share cryptic posts to her Instagram account.