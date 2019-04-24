Watch Jennifer Garner's Hilarious Reaction to That "Baby Bombshell" Rumor

Jennifer Garner has a new magazine cover to spot while she's in the grocery store checkout line.

The actress has been revealed as People's Beautiful Issue cover star. As has become tradition for nearly 30 years, a famous woman is selected to appear on the annual issue and for 2019, its none other Garner, our movie BFF.

While fans will most likely see the cover while their tomatoes and loaf of bread are being rung up, you may have also seen another magazine cover claiming Garner and fellow actress Reese Witherspoon have "baby bombshells."

"I'm 47," Garner retorted about the Ok! report to Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday. "We've wrapped it up."

The star quipped, "Reese on the other hand...she is definitely pregnant. She's having twins."