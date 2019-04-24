Will Lisa Vanderpump Return for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10?

The ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is different, not just for viewers, but for one of the show's original stars as well. Lisa Vanderpump began filming the new season following the death of her brother and quickly became involved in an ongoing roundabout fight regarding a puppy, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley. Puppygate, as it's called by viewers and the ladies of RHOBH, saw Kyle Richards confront her fellow OG cast member and friend, and that confrontation quickly escalated to an argument that ended with Kyle being thrown out of Lisa's house.

And here we are. All this over text messages, a rehomed dog and a story in an online tabloid.