Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Therapy, Love and Spending Time Alone

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 5:26 AM
Selena Gomez is opening up about her journey in and out of the spotlight in her most candid interview to date.
The "Wolves" singer is the first guest on Coach's new Dream It Real podcast, released on Wednesday. During the 30-minute conversation, focused on authenticity, the 26-year-old star talks about going to therapy and reveals the one thing people really don't know about her.
"I don't really think that people know my heart," Gomez says. "I think that sometimes people may think that I politically say the right thing or I'm safe or I've been trained to speak this way. I don't know how to be trained, like how on earth would somebody be training me to speak things?"
"I think that a lot of people don't understand my heart, you know?" Gomez continues. "And I also don't like that, it can be sometimes about appearance too. I don't really appreciate people judging me on my looks, or anything like that."
When asked what she means by that, Gomez explains, "I just think that the world today, with so much exposure to everything...it's great to dress up and to feel beautiful and to do those things, but...and I'm flattered when, maybe, guys are like, 'You're pretty.' I am, it's just not...I would just love someone to love me for the person that I am."
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum adds that that's what's "important" to her.
Gomez also reflects on taking time out of the spotlight in 2018.
"Last year, I took a lot of time off," Gomez says. "I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing."
When asked what advice she would tell her younger self, Gomez says, "Gosh, if I knew what I know now. No, you know, I think it's...I am a believer of therapy. So, I think that I have had opportunities where I kinda reflect on the younger me, and I think that a lot of the times I wished that I could hug my younger self. I wish I could have done and experienced a lot of things, maybe, a little differently. But, I...I go to therapy."
She adds that she believes it has helped her understand herself and her childhood "a lot better."
At the end of the interview, Gomez shares what she's looking forward to this year.
"I'm looking forward to my album and I'm looking forward to spending time alone," Gomez says. "I think I'm finally, finally, finally at the age where I love being alone."
For more details on the Dream It Real podcast, head on over to Coach.
