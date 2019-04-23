Britney Spears Breaks Silence on ''Out of Control'' Rumors About Her Well-Being

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Britney Spears is breaking her silence on the "out of control" things people are saying about her.
First and foremost, the "Pretty Girls" songstress tells her fans "all is well," before getting things off her chest.
"Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me," she says in her short video clip on Instagram. "My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don't worry, I'll be back very soon."
Along with her short clip, the 37-year-old pop star shared a lengthy caption, where she further explained how intense things have become. "I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!!"
Spears said along with the "crazy things being said" about her that there are also "rumors [and] death threats to my family and my team." In her statement, she mentions her former manager, whom she claims spread "fake emails" about her.
"I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me," she expressed. "Don't believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address."
She continued, "My situation is unique, but I promise I'm doing what's best at this moment You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!"
Britney's Instagram post comes a day after the hashtag, #FreeBritney, took social media by storm. Fans concerned about the singer's well-being sparked the hashtag on Twitter (making it trend, too), especially after the Princess of Pop checked into a mental health facility to help cope with her father, Jamie Spears' illness.
As recent as Sunday, the "Lucky" star was seen hanging out with her long-time boyfriend, Sam Asghari. A source told E! News of their outing, "She had a small smile and just looked chill, like she got to get away from things for a little while and enjoyed a normal day with her boyfriend."
For Spears, she says that her fans' "love and dedication is amazing."
Closing her statement on Instagram, Britney puts things simply, "What I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful."
