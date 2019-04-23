TIME 100 Gala: See Taylor Swift, Emilia Clarke and More Stars Arrive

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Apr. 23, 2019 5:18 PM

Taylor Swift, Time 100 Gala

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Celebrities, world leaders, athletes and more icons descended upon Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday night for the annual TIME 100 gala.

Taylor Swift, who is slated to perform later in the evening, arrived looking like a vision in spring colors. Her performance comes just days ahead of her rumored music release, which she has been actively teasing all over social media. Khalid, who just released his new album Free Spirit on April 5, will also sing at the event.

The "Delicate" singer wore a nearly $7,000 strapless blush and yellow J. Mendel dress and paired it with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Chloe Gosselin shoes. Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke also attended the gala. The Wife star wore an Armani outfit and Cartier jewels while Starke went with a pink Max Mara dress.

What makes the TIME 100 so special and monumental is that so many other notable names write about these honorees who all have an indelible mark on society. Shawn Mendes, for instance, wrote about Swift for the magazine.

Photos

Taylor Swift's Best Looks

"Taylor makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy. It all comes from her—her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible," Mendes penned. "She's the master of putting the perfect amount of thought into not overthinking, and that's why her music connects so well."

Beyoncé honored former First Lady Michelle Obama, Shonda Rhimes wrote about Sandra Oh, Jordan Peele commended Spike Lee, Céline Dion praised Lady Gaga and so on. Other big names on the TIME 100 list this year include Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, Richard Madden, Ozuna, Rami Malek, Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines, BTS, Regina King and Emilia Clarke.

Take a look at the photos below to see what the stars wore to the TIME 100 gala.

Emilia Clarke, Time 100 Gala 2019

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Emilia Clarke

The Daenerys Targaryen actress brings the fire to the TIME 100 red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Taylor Swift, Time 100 Gala

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

The Grammy award-winning singer looks more than ready for spring in a J. Mendel silk gown.

Sandra Oh, Time Gala 2019

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Sandra Oh

The Killing Eve star smiles in a one-shoulder black dress.

Article continues below

Dwayne Johnson, Time Gala 2019

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The Jumanji star rocks a gold velvet outfit the way only he can at the TIME 100 gala.

Brie Larson, Time Gala 2019

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME

Brie Larson

Fresh off the Avengers: Endgame World Premiere on Monday night, Captain Marvel is a vision in green at the big event.

Rami Malek, Time Gala 2019

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Rami Malek

The Oscar winner looks like a total champion in his classic black coat and crisp white shirt.

Article continues below

Jimmy Fallon, Time Gala 2019

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Jimmy Fallon

The late-night host points a finger at the camera in his navy and black tux.

Trevor Noah, Time Gala 2019

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Trevor Noah

The Daily Show host dons a black tuxedo to the TIME 100 gala.

Khalid, Time 100 Gala 2019

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Khalid

The musician, who just dropped his new album American Spirit, throws up peace signs before he performs at the gala.

Article continues below

Glenn Close, Time 100 Gala

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Glenn Close

The Wife star glistens on the red carpet in Armani and Cartier at the TIME 100 gala.

Martha Stewart, Time 100 Gala 2019

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart pairs pearls with an all-yellow outfit.

Indya Moore, Time 100 Gala 2019

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME

Indya Moore

The Pose star bares all in a sheer gold dress at the gala.

Article continues below

Questlove, Time 100 Gala 2019

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Questlove

The musician wears his heart on his lapel as he smiles at the event in New York City.

Naomi Campbell, Time 100 Gala 2019

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel gets the gold medal for her shiny look at the TIME 100 gala on April 23.

Adam Rippon, Time 100 Gala

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Adam Rippon

Wearing Julien Macdonald, the Olympian strikes a fashionable pose on the red carpet at the TIME 100 gala.

Article continues below

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Jessica Goch, Time Gala 2019

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Richard Tyler "Ninja" Blevins & Jessica Goch

The YouTube star and his wife Jessica Goch arrive arm-in-arm at the event.

Martha Hunt, Time 100 Gala

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Martha Hunt

The model and Taylor Swift's BFF wears a feather-filled look by Jason Wu to the star-studded event.

Yalitza Aparicio, Time 100 Gala 2019

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Yalitza Aparicio

The Roma star and Oscar nominee smiles before the gala.

Article continues below

Sophia Bush, Time 100 Gala

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush stuns in a sea foam green gown at the gala.

Hasan Minhaj, Beena Patel, Time 100 Gala

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Hasan Minhaj & Beena Patel

The Patriot Act star and creator smiles in his red velvet tux next to his wife.

Congratulations to all of this year's honorees.

