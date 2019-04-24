Lululemon Leggings, Yoga Pants & Shorts We're Obsessed With

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Leggings are one of our favorite things to wear (for obvious reasons).

Now that we think of it, pretty much any workout-approved bottom is going to be stretchy, soft and more appealing than your more restrictive clothing options. We've been wearing workout clothes for a long time over here and we have to tell you: We have our preferences.

One store we keep returning to over and over again: Lululemon. Yes, Lulu is a little pricier, but if you've ever purchased anything from the brand, you know this stuff lasts a really long time. The fit of everything we've tried is also amazing and flattering too. It was hard narrow it down, but if you're looking for a pair for yourself, these are our must-haves!