Lululemon Leggings, Yoga Pants & Shorts We're Obsessed With

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 3:00 AM
Leggings are one of our favorite things to wear (for obvious reasons).
Now that we think of it, pretty much any workout-approved bottom is going to be stretchy, soft and more appealing than your more restrictive clothing options. We've been wearing workout clothes for a long time over here and we have to tell you: We have our preferences.
One store we keep returning to over and over again: Lululemon. Yes, Lulu is a little pricier, but if you've ever purchased anything from the brand, you know this stuff lasts a really long time. The fit of everything we've tried is also amazing and flattering too. It was hard narrow it down, but if you're looking for a pair for yourself, these are our must-haves!
That faux-leather look is super trendy right now, and we especially love how it looks in this classic yoga pant style.
For all our fashion girls out there, this mesh cutout pair is just edgy enough.
This lightweight, high-rise pant has long been one of our favorites, but it's that back deep-pocket detail that makes this one top our list.
These wide-leg bad boys are our go-to airplane pants.
These cropped leggings are buttery soft and come in so many fun colors.
We're not tough judges when it comes to sweatpants, but this heather grey pair is just so flattering.
These cropped joggers have that flattering yoga-pant waistband and come in a variety of muted colors. What's not to love?
As the weather warms up, we love swapping our leggings for shorts—especially when we're taking that workout outside.
The flare pant is a classic pre- and post-workout look.
These stylish running shorts have got to be our faves thanks to that four-way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric.
This sleek pair of leggings is ideal for serious workouts because the waistband almost magically doesn't dig into your sides as you sweat.
Want a running short that's a little longer than the norm? This one's the one!
A classic jogger pant you can dress up or down is always a good investment.
