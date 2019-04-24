Lululemon Leggings, Yoga Pants & Shorts We're Obsessed With

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 3:00 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Leggings are one of our favorite things to wear (for obvious reasons).

Now that we think of it, pretty much any workout-approved bottom is going to be stretchy, soft and more appealing than your more restrictive clothing options. We've been wearing workout clothes for a long time over here and we have to tell you: We have our preferences.

One store we keep returning to over and over again: Lululemon. Yes, Lulu is a little pricier, but if you've ever purchased anything from the brand, you know this stuff lasts a really long time. The fit of everything we've tried is also amazing and flattering too. It was hard narrow it down, but if you're looking for a pair for yourself, these are our must-haves! 

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight in Foil

That faux-leather look is super trendy right now, and we especially love how it looks in this classic yoga pant style. 

Forget The Sweat Tight

For all our fashion girls out there, this mesh cutout pair is just edgy enough. 

Align Pant With Pocket

This lightweight, high-rise pant has long been one of our favorites, but it's that back deep-pocket detail that makes this one top our list. 

On the Fly Wide-Leg Pant

These wide-leg bad boys are our go-to airplane pants.

Align Crop

These cropped leggings are buttery soft and come in so many fun colors. 

On the Fly Crop

We're not tough judges when it comes to sweatpants, but this heather grey pair is just so flattering. 

Align Jogger Crop

These cropped joggers have that flattering yoga-pant waistband and come in a variety of muted colors. What's not to love? 

Align Short

As the weather warms up, we love swapping our leggings for shorts—especially when we're taking that workout outside. 

Groove Pant Flare

The flare pant is a classic pre- and post-workout look.

Tracker Short V

These stylish running shorts have got to be our faves thanks to that four-way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric.

Train Times Pant

This sleek pair of leggings is ideal for serious workouts because the waistband almost magically doesn't dig into your sides as you sweat. 

Run Times Short II

Want a running short that's a little longer than the norm? This one's the one!

On the Fly Jogger

A classic jogger pant you can dress up or down is always a good investment. 

