See All the Times Tom Hanks Was Rita Wilson's Biggest Fan

It's true love!

By now, everyone knows that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are one of the few couples in Hollywood who can be considered royalty. For the past 31 years, the two have supported each other through thick and thin.

For the past three decades, the duo has also become a testament to the fact that true love can withstand it all, even in show businesses.

"Her smile and her charm has appeared in magazines and TV shows and commercials," Hanks said as Wilson received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "And yet she had more to do and more to learn with her heart and in her heart."

With several albums under her name and countless screen credits, Wilson has proven herself to be one of the hardest working people in the industry. Meanwhile, her husband has never been shy to admit that he is her biggest fan.

"The lesson here is that Rita Wilson knows what she is doing," Hanks said in the same ceremony. "Her instincts are wicked sharp."