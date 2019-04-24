All the Details on E!'s 2019 Billboard Music Awards Coverage

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 7:00 AM
Trying to crash this year's Billboard Music Awards?
Understandable—the show's performance lineup is seriously stacked in 2019—but E!'s making sure there's no need for that. The network recently confirmed it will be posting up at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday evening, May 1, to give fans an insider's look at the widely anticipated event from start to finish.
Don't miss E!'s real-time coverage during an especially star-studded edition of Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Billboard Music Awards, which kicks off at 6 p.m. and will see E! News co-host Jason Kennedy running the show alongside iHeartMedia's Tanya Rad.
Per usual, the on-air program promises a whole roster of celebrity cameos and candid interviews with the award show's best and brightest. That means Live From the Red Carpet's prospective audiences can expect to see Jason and Tanya chatting with lots of industry talents, hopefully including but certainly not limited to: the event's host Kelly Clarkson, its 2019 Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey (who's slated to perform a mashup of her greatest hits later on in the evening) and this year's leading nominee, Cardi B.
And with beloved music industry folks like Drake, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Lady Gaga all up for awards, an on-camera appearance from your favorite artist(s) on the carpet seems pretty much unavoidable, especially since Jason and Tanya won't be the only ones asking the questions this year. For the first time, E! is unveiling a host-less "star stop" along the BBMA carpet, which asks celebrities to answer pre-recorded questions from fans dealt out via a TV monitor.
Fans interested in getting their BBMA news online—or on social media—can do that too. Anyone hungry for some exclusive behind-the-scenes content will find it right here on E! News' digital platform, and those interested in a "fashion-first" approach to the night's proceedings should follow E!'s @stylecollective on Instagram.
The party doesn't stop Wednesday, either! Tune in to Daily Pop Thursday, May 2, at 12 p.m. to hear E! personalities Carissa Culiner, Morgan Stewart and Justin Sylvester recap the night. Find out who won, who didn't and whose outfit managed to steal the show.
After that, stick around for Live From E! at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, where hosts Will Marfuggi and Melanie Bromley will give viewers a rundown of the award show's trending moments. And pop back in at 7 p.m. for E! News' post-award show scoop (think: backstage interviews with nominees and the low-down on those BBMA after parties) delivered straight to your television screens by Jason and co-host Giuliana Rancic.
So, whether you choose to tune in the night of or after the fact, when it comes to anything and everything 2019 BBMA-related, know that E! has got you covered.
