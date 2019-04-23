Colton Underwood's Weirdest Habit Is Pretty Hairy, According to Cassie Randolph

Bachelor stars: They really are just like us!

As Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's romance continues to blossom away from the cameras, the duo is spending more and more time together.

Because they're hanging out so often, perhaps some annoying—and innocent—habits have popped up.

"I have a list of words that Colton mispronounces," Cassie shared on a new episode of PodcastOne's Off the Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe. "The worst one is Coochella...There's so many. There's a list. Every day, I hear another one."

For Kaitlyn, she finds it weird when her boyfriend Jason Tartick does something in the bathroom.