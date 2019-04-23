Colton Underwood's Weirdest Habit Is Pretty Hairy, According to Cassie Randolph

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 23, 2019 12:25 PM
Bachelor stars: They really are just like us!
As Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's romance continues to blossom away from the cameras, the duo is spending more and more time together.
Because they're hanging out so often, perhaps some annoying—and innocent—habits have popped up.
"I have a list of words that Colton mispronounces," Cassie shared on a new episode of PodcastOne's Off the Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe. "The worst one is Coochella...There's so many. There's a list. Every day, I hear another one."
For Kaitlyn, she finds it weird when her boyfriend Jason Tartick does something in the bathroom.
"When Jason shaves his face, the black hairs in the sink," she explained. "That's a guy thing." Ultimately Cassie could totally relate.
"Oh you've done that too. I'll take the blame for that because I like when he shaves his face. I can't get mad," she explained. "I like a little bit of [stubble]... I think you're cute all the time."
Colton added, "She strokes my beard and goes, 'So are you shaving anytime soon?' It's not like mean or anything."
Silly habits aside, the former NFL athlete admits that having a romance in the public eye has taken some time to get used to. At the same time, he doesn't want to complain at all after experiencing so many unforgettable opportunities.
"I don't even want to complain about anything because it's all amazing opportunities and fun but you just go from being a normal person to everybody knowing everything about you. The conversations in the grocery store are so lopsided and kind of gave me social anxiety right off the show because everyone knows everything about my sex life and about me," he explained. "You see us on the show but you have to realize what you see on the show is maybe five percent of us."
Colton added, "And you see what makes good TV. I would say keep that in mind."
And by the way, Kaitlyn didn't end her podcast without telling her listeners that Colton and Cassie are "grossly in love." In other words, things are coming up roses!
