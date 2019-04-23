Colton Underwood's Weirdest Habit Is Pretty Hairy, According to Cassie Randolph

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 23, 2019 12:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph

Instagram

Bachelor stars: They really are just like us!

As Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's romance continues to blossom away from the cameras, the duo is spending more and more time together.

Because they're hanging out so often, perhaps some annoying—and innocent—habits have popped up.

"I have a list of words that Colton mispronounces," Cassie shared on a new episode of PodcastOne's Off the Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe. "The worst one is Coochella...There's so many. There's a list. Every day, I hear another one."

For Kaitlyn, she finds it weird when her boyfriend Jason Tartick does something in the bathroom.

Photos

Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph's Cutest Moments

"When Jason shaves his face, the black hairs in the sink," she explained. "That's a guy thing." Ultimately Cassie could totally relate.

"Oh you've done that too.  I'll take the blame for that because I like when he shaves his face. I can't get mad," she explained. "I like a little bit of [stubble]... I think you're cute all the time."

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Blake Horstmann

Instagram

Colton added, "She strokes my beard and goes, 'So are you shaving anytime soon?' It's not like mean or anything."

Silly habits aside, the former NFL athlete admits that having a romance in the public eye has taken some time to get used to. At the same time, he doesn't want to complain at all after experiencing so many unforgettable opportunities.

"I don't even want to complain about anything because it's all amazing opportunities and fun but you just go from being a normal person to everybody knowing everything about you. The conversations in the grocery store are so lopsided and kind of gave me social anxiety right off the show because everyone knows everything about my sex life and about me," he explained. "You see us on the show but you have to realize what you see on the show is maybe five percent of us."

Colton added, "And you see what makes good TV. I would say keep that in mind."

And by the way, Kaitlyn didn't end her podcast without telling her listeners that Colton and Cassie are "grossly in love." In other words, things are coming up roses!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Colton Underwood , , Reality TV , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Alex Rodriguez, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

You Need to See Alex Rodriguez and Jimmy Fallon Taking Hip-Hop Dance Lessons

Meghan Markle, Serena Williams

Serena Williams Reveals the Toughest Part of Planning Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams Had the Best Response to People Uncomfortable With Her Game of Thrones Sex Scene

Bob Saget, Lori Laughlin

Bob Saget Speaks Out About Lori Loughlin College Scandal: "It's a Strange Time"

Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson Dish on Cringe-Worthy First Kisses

Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 208

See How Jay Cutler Handles a Fan Question About His & Kristin Cavallari's "Favorite" Sex Positions

Whitney Port

Whitney Port: Not Every The Hills Reboot Cast Member Has Matured

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.