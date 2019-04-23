Ciara, Dan + Shay, Halsey and More Set to Perform at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

We're getting closer to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!

On Wednesday, May 1, Kelly Clarkson will take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to host the award show for the second year in a row. The "Since U Been Gone" singer will also be performing during the ceremony, along with a star-studded lineup of talented artists.

It was just announced that Ciara, Dan + Shay, Halsey and Tori Kelly will be performing at the BBMAs! Halsey will also be taking the stage with BTS to perform during the show.

Viewers will also be treated to performances by Lauren Daigle, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Madonna and Maluma and Panic! At The Disco.

2019 ICON Award recipient Mariah Carey will also be taking the stage for a special performance during the BBMAs.

Nominations for the 2019 BBMAs were announced earlier this month, with Cardi B leading the way with 21 nods. Ariana GrandeDrakeTravis ScottPost Malone, as well as the late XXXTentacion, are also among the top nominated artists. You can see the complete list of nominees HERE!

