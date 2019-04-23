Nicole Kidman Loves Being a "Tour Wife" to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urbanare a power couple—on the red carpet and the road.

It's no secret the wife and husband of more than a decade are also two of the biggest figures in the movie and music industries. While Kidman dominates the big and small screens alike with an Oscar, Emmys and Golden Globe awards to her name, the actress is also happy to support her man when its time to tour.

"I love that Keith is a guitar player and a singer, but his passion is guitar and writing music," she described to Vanity Fair. "That's what I'm around every day."

In a newly published interview with the magazine for the May issue, Vanity Fair reported Kidman loves being a "tour wife" to her Grammy-winning husband. To boot, she apparently has a very useful skill of being able to memorize his tour dates and schedule in "one glance," according to the magazine.