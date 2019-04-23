Emilia Clarke's Game of Thrones "Family Portrait" Will Make Your Day

Emilia Clarke is a gift to the internet. Hot on the heels of her Game of Thrones costar Sophie Turner posting one of the best Instagram videos ever—she was teasing her TV sister and real-life best friend Maisie Williams over a certain sex scene—Clarke took to Instagram to gift the world with a "family portrait."

"The family portrait," Clarke captioned the photo below featuring herself and costar Kit Harington. Harington, and here's your spoiler warning, plays Jon Snow, the nephew and love interest to Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Clarke included several hashtags, including "#jeneregretterien," which is French for "I regret nothing." She also included "#okmaybehereiseetheresemblance."