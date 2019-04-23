EXCLUSIVE!

The Flash's Barry Is In Big Trouble With Iris in This Emotional Sneak Peek

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Apr. 23, 2019 9:00 AM

Team Flash now knows the truth about Nora, and we saw last week that they were not taking it well. 

This week, Barry's decision to send Nora back to the future takes a serious toll, particularly on Iris, as you can see in the exclusive clip above. She's furious that Barry would just leave Nora behind in the future, especially without giving Iris a chance to say goodbye. 

As they argue and grow more and more emotional, Iris reminds Barry of all the mistakes he's made, and Barry learns that Iris didn't take Nora's actions with Thawne as the same kind of betrayal that he did. 

This is a real rough ride, WestAllen fans. Get ready. 

Literally all we can say is OOF, and ask that maybe somebody could give Grant Gustin and Candice Patton a couple Emmys for this scene alone, because we've got chills. 

Aside from this devastating family fight, tonight's episode also features Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) working with her mother to defeat that nasty Icicle.  

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW. 

