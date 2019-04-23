What/If, Renée Zellweger's First TV Show, Looks Straight Up Sexy and a Little Frightening

The last time Renée Zellweger was on TV was in 2001—and you didn't even see her, it was a voice role on King of the Hill. That's about to change. The Oscar winner will appear in her first regular TV role in Netflix's What/If—and E! News has your first look.

The new series, described by Netflix as a neo-noir social thriller, explores what happens "when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things." The first season focuses on a mysterious woman's offer to cash-strapped newlyweds. Zellweger stars as Anne, the mysterious woman, opposite an ensemble cast including Revenge star Gabriel Mann, Glee's Blake Jenner, Brothers and Sisters veteran Dave Annable, Suburgatory standout Jane Levy, and The Originals' Daniella Pineda.

Revenge's Mike Kelley created and executive producers the series.

In the teaser, get a glimpse at the type of game Zellweger's Anne is playing. "What would you risk for a chance to have it all?" she asks.

See the first images below.

What/If, Renee Zellweger

Netflix

Meet Anne

Renée Zellweger stars as Anne, a mysterious woman who is known for making extraordinary offers—that come with a price.

What/If, Renee Zellweger

Netflix

Meet Lisa

Jane Levy stars as Lisa, a woman who crosses paths with Anne and gets the offer she can't refuse. But at what cost?

What/If, Renee Zellweger

Netflix

Lisa

Jane Levy's other credits include Castle Rock, There's...Johnny!, Don't Breathe and Evil Dead.

What/If, Renee Zellweger

Netflix

Lisa and Sean

The teaser trailer says the offer is too good for anyone to refuse.

What/If, Renee Zellweger

Netflix

Welcome to the Game

What's Anne's end goal? That remains to be seen.

What/If, Renee Zellweger

Netflix

Lisa

In the teaser trailer, Zellweger's Anne notes "the players are all arranged," so this isn't some random game she's playing.

What/If premieres May 24 on Netflix.

