Inside Gigi Hadid's 24th Birthday Party With Celeb BFFs Taylor Swift, Hailee Steinfeld and More

Happy birthday, Gigi Hadid! The supermodel is celebrating her 24th birthday today!

To kick off the festivities, Gigi held a star-studded denim-themed birthday bash on Monday night at L'Avenue at Saks. Along with her family members, including Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Alana Hadid and Mohamed Hadid, party attendees included Taylor Swift, Martha Hunt, Olivia Culpo, Marc Jacobs, Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin, Hailee Steinfeld, Laura Polko, Patrick Ta and Samuel Krost.

"Mohamed and Yolanda brought out a cake in the shape of a '24' for Gigi and the entire room sang happy birthday to her," a source tells E! News. "Everyone was drinking champagne and tequila and cheersed Gigi with birthday shots after she blew out her candles on the cake. Gigi had a huge smile on her face and looked so excited to be celebrating."