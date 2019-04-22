Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Make Red Carpet Debut at Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger can cross one important item off of their to-do list: their red carpet debut.

The duo arrived arm-in-arm at the Avengers: Endgame World Premiere at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday night. What's more, they even seemed to coordinate their outfits. The Parks and Recreation star looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt and a tie that perfectly matched his date's attire. The Maverick and Me author stunned in a Monique Lhuillier one shoulder gown with a slit.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were just two of the many, many celebrities at the premiere. Brie Larson, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper and Natalie Portman were just a few of the famous faces at the event.

Just as it's a major night for highly-awaited Marvel film, it's just as big a deal for fans of the couple. Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been together for just under a year as they were first spotted out together enjoying a Father's Day picnic in Santa Barbara, Calif. It seems he was pretty "smitten" from the get-go.

Since June 2018, their relationship has featured a fair share of family outings, holiday dinners and more. Just about seven months later, merely days after their Cabo getaway for New Years' Eve, the Guardians of the Galaxy star finally popped the question. They both announced the happy news on Jan. 13 in matching Instagram posts.