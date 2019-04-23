Who Will Take the Game of Thrones Throne?

HBO
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Apr. 23, 2019 6:00 AM
HBO
The end is near for Game of Thrones, and thus the end is also near for all the speculating.
Who, exactly, will win the titular Game of Thrones? We've been wondering for years, and we will soon finally find out. Will the winner be a Targaryen? A Lannister? A Stark? Someone else entirely? Assuming someone does take the throne and the throne isn't destroyed or turned to ice as the Night King zombifies all of the Seven Kingdoms, we might as well keep on guessing.
Right now, just after episode two, it could be anyone's game. Daenerys just learned that Jon has a stronger claim to the throne than she does, but she also just admitted she loved him enough to postpone her throne-seeking to help him fight the white walkers. Does she love him enough to let him just take the throne she's been killing over?
Then again, Cersei's the one currently on the throne, and she's got the might of the Golden Company (but not their elephants) at her command, even if both her brothers have abandoned her to fight for the Starks and Daenerys.
Game of Thrones has about a thousand characters, and it's not insane to think of many of them ending up in charge at the end. It's hard to argue that Sansa Stark wouldn't make a fantastic queen, but it's just a matter of getting there, and convincing everyone else of that, too.
Now it's your turn to predict who you think will be in charge in the end. Take your pick below!
Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.
