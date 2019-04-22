Blac Chyna Says She's "Not Proud" of Her Past in Cryptic Post About ''New Beginnings''

Blac Chynais distancing herself from her public persona.

The social media star and former fiancée of Rob Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday with a rare statement about her personal life and why she wants to show fans a more authentic side of her.

"Over the last couple of years," Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, wrote, "You guys have been given a perspective of who I am from the media and people closest to me. I've been bullied, humiliated, manipulated, and discredited as a mom!"

She continued, "Looking back at a lot of my actions, I'm reflecting and realizing that confusion is a serious thing. Of course I'm not proud of some of the pain I have caused, and I am working to be the best me. Blac Chyna doesn't define Angela White as a person."

Chyna then reflected on raising her kids, 2-year-old Dream Kardashian, and 6-year-old King Cairo, who she co-parents with ex Tyga.