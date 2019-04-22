Prince Louis Shows His Teeth in Adorable 1st Birthday Portraits

Prince Louis is ready for his close-up.

In honor of the royal youngster's first birthday on Tuesday, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William's third child is the star of a newly released series of portraits snapped by his famous mom.

Taken in the garden of the royal family's Norfolk home earlier this month, Kate captured her son donning both a blue sweater decorated with a dog and a red sweater complimenting his rosy cheeks.

The adorable tot does not seem camera shy as he gazes into the camera in one of the pictures while two bottom teeth can be seen. In another photo, the prince appears to be having fun in the garden as greenery covers some of his red sweater while he sweetly smiles with his mouth open.