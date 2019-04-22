Prince Louis Shows His Teeth in Adorable 1st Birthday Portraits

Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire
Prince Louis is ready for his close-up.
In honor of the royal youngster's first birthday on Tuesday, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William's third child is the star of a newly released series of portraits snapped by his famous mom.
Taken in the garden of the royal family's Norfolk home earlier this month, Kate captured her son donning both a blue sweater decorated with a dog and a red sweater complimenting his rosy cheeks.
The adorable tot does not seem camera shy as he gazes into the camera in one of the pictures while two bottom teeth can be seen. In another photo, the prince appears to be having fun in the garden as greenery covers some of his red sweater while he sweetly smiles with his mouth open.
Since the public last saw Prince Louis in a family portrait released for Christmas in December, the youngster has grown to resemble his older brother, 5-year-old Prince George, and their father. At the time of the last snapshot, the little one was around 5 months old as it was taken in the fall at Amner Hall in Norfolk.
Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire
Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire
Though the youngest of the family is not often seen in public, Middleton has described Louis' developments during public engagements, including that he was a "fast crawler" back in January.
Two months later, she shared he "bombs around" on his walker.
While birthday plans for Louis have not been officially revealed, the royal family has much to celebrate this month with Queen Elizabeth II's 93rd birthday just a day ago on Sunday as well as the expected arrival of Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's baby any day now.
Happy early birthday, little Louis!