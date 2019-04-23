13 Going on 30 Turns 15: See the Cast Then and Now

In celebration of the film's 15th anniversary, we're catching up with the cast! Alongside Garner and Ruffalo, 13 Going on 30 also starred Judy Greer and Andy Serkis . The movie also included cameo appearances by Brie Larson and Ashley Benson , who were both around 14 when the movie premiered!

Audiences fell in love with romantic comedy, starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo , when it was released on April 23, 2004. Since the time, the film has only grown in popularity, with Ariana Grande even doing a tribute to movie in her recent "Thank U, Next" music video.

Want to see what role they played in the movie? Take a look below to get the scoop on the cast of 13 Going on 30, then and now!

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images Brie Larson CHARACTER: Six Chick Did you know Brie Larson was in 13 Going on 30? That's right, she was a Six Chick! Larson, who was early on in her career at the time the film premiered in 2004, would also star in the beloved teen movie Sleepover that same year. Since that time, Larson's career has continued to reach new heights. After starring in the TV series United States of Tara from 2009 to 2011, Brie appeared in hit movies like 21 Jumpstreet and Trainwreck. In 2016, Larson won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in the film Room. The actress currently stars as Captain Marvel in the Avengers franchise.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images Mark Ruffalo CHARACTER: Matt Flamhaff Speaking of Avengers, Mark Ruffalo is another 13 Going on 30 cast member who stars in the movie franchise. Ruffalo and Larson both appear in Avengers: Endgame. In 13 Going on 30, Ruffalo played the adult version of the character Matt Flamhaff, the best friend and love interest of Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner). Ruffalo starred in a number of romantic movies around the same time as 13 Going on 30, making audiences swoon in films like Rumor Has It... with Jennifer Aniston and Just Like Heaven with Reese Witherspoon. Since that time, Ruffalo has been nominated for three Oscars for his work in The Kids Are All Right, Foxcatcher and Spotlight. He currently stars as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Avengers universe.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images Ashley Benson CHARACTER: Six Chick Remember Ashley Benson in the movie? She was also a Six Chick with Brie Larson! In 2004, the same year the film premiered, Benson began her role as Abby Deveraux in Days of Our Lives, which she portrayed for three years. Benson shot to fame in 2010 when she was cast as Hanna Marin in the beloved series Pretty Little Liars. Since the show's finale in 2017, Benson has starred in the movie Her Smell alongside Elisabeth Moss.

Article continues below

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images Judy Greer CHARACTER: Lucy Wyman Actress Greer appeared as Garner's frenemy Lucy Wyman in 13 Going on 30. While they were at odds on the big screen, Garner recently revealed that she and Greer are still "really good friends" today. In addition to her role in 13 Going on 30, Greer became known for her iconic characters in The Wedding Planner and 27 Dresses over the years. Her impressively long resume includes films like 2011's The Descendants, 2013's Carrie and 2015's Jurassic World. She recently wrapped filming on the movie Buffaloed, which she co-stars in alongside Zoey Deutch.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images Andy Serkis CHARACTER: Richard Kneeland Andy Serkis appeared as Jenna's boss at her dream magazine, Poise. Over the years, Serkis became known for his motion capture roles in The Lord of the Rings franchise. In 2011, he co-founded a motion-capture production company called The Imaginarium. The studio was used for the creation of 2018's Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images Christa B. Allen CHARACTER: Young Jenna Christa B. Allen's role in 13 Going on 30 was one of her first credited acting gigs. Following her role in the film, Allen would go on to land parts in episodes of shows like Wizards of Waverly Place and Grey's Anatomy. In 2009, Allen appeared as a teenage Jennifer Garner in the movie Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. From 2011 to 2015, Allen starred in the hit ABC drama series Revenge. She recently appeared in the TV movies When Vows Break and Dying for a Baby.

Article continues below