It Doesn't Get Much Better Than Sophie Turner Teasing Maisie Williams Over Her Big Game of Thrones Scene

Miss the Sunday, April 21 episode of Game of Thrones because of Easter? Don't worry, because Sophie Turner is here with a brief—and hilarious—summation of what you missed in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Warning, spoilers ahead!

In a brief video on her Instagram, Turner, who is currently on vacation with fiancé Joe Jonas, succinctly says what happened with Maisie Williams' Arya Stark and Joe Dempsie's Gendry in the second episode of Game of Thrones' final season. Warning, the language is a little NSFW, and Turner completes her tea spilling with a sip of red wine. See the hilarious video below.