Skylar Astin's Wedding Ring Is Off After Anna Camp Divorce Filing

Skylar Astin and Anna Camp are back on social media after announcing their split.

On Friday, April 19, the Pitch Perfect co-stars confirmed their separation in a joint statement to E! News. "We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably," Camp and Astin, who tied the knot in Sept. 2016, told E! News. "We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition."

Shortly after the split news was announced, E! News learned that the 36-year-old actress officially filed for divorce from the 31-year-old actor. A source told E! News that Camp cited "irreconcilable differences" and asked to "terminate court ability to award support to both petitioner and respondent."