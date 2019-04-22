Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Hunts for Easter Eggs in This Adorable Video

Dream Kardashian is on the hunt—the Easter egg hunt!

It looks like Rob Kardashianand Blac Chyna's 2-year-old daughter got into the fun spirit of the annual holiday. In a video shared by her famous mama, the toddler joined in the family's egg hunt in the backyard. While she found a few eggs, it seems she was more interested in the candy inside them than trying to find more. With some encouragement from Chyna, the youngster found another egg hiding in the grass.

The video also featured a cameo from Dream's older brother, 6-year-old King, whom Chyna welcomed with ex Tyga. The youngster sneakily took one of Dream's eggs while she was paying attention to her candy.

For an extra boost, Chyna announced that anyone who found the empty eggs would get $100. Judging by the photos of the siblings outside with their mom, it looks like it was quite the fun day for the trio

"Unbreakable bond," Chyna captioned a series of snaps of them together.