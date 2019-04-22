The Game of Thrones Episode 3 Trailer Will Get You Seriously Excited

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 6:05 AM

The gang's all here—including the dead! In Game of Thrones, season eight, episode three, the fearless folks of Westeros prepare to face the Night King.

The impossibly dark preview below features everybody getting ready to hold the line and face the Night King and his army of dead.

"The most heroic thing we can do now is look the truth in face," Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) says.

There's the scene from the trailer featuring Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) running in the tunnels, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) drawing his sword, a dragon, a flaming arrow and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) not wasting any time when she tells Jon, "The dead are already here," and one moment we can tell will already be amazing Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) instructing the troop.

"Stand your ground!" Brienne yells.

The great battle is here.

Watch the preview above.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

