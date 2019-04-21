Nikki Reed Opens Up About Mom-Shaming and Her Daughter's "Journey With Food"

Nikki Reed is not here for the mom-shaming over how to feed babies and toddlers, and she urges parents to support each other in general.

Earlier this month, the Twilight alum and founder of the sustainable jewelry and beauty company BaYou with Love posted on her Instagram page a photo of her breastfeeding her and husband Ian Somerhalder's 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Bodhi. The post prompted mostly positive reactions but also some mom-shaming about breastfeeding toddlers as well as criticism of moms who choose not to breastfeed their children at all.

"I don't believe that mom-shaming is ever OK," Reed told E! News. "Fed, whether that's with formula or breastfeeding or whatever works for your child and for you is what's best. All moms are just trying to do what's best. And for some moms, breastfeeding just doesn't work out, whether that's an issue with milk supply or going back to work right away or whatever that thing is, and it is not our job and responsibility as parents to judge or shame other parents. It's our job and responsibility to support and spread information and uplift and share tips."

"Children are born who they are born, that's the one thing that I think I've really discovered is you're a part of it, sure," she said. "And you're nurturing that development and you're hopefully in some way encouraging that development but they are who they are, and they gravitate towards what they gravitate towards. That's why I wrote that piece on social media a couple of weeks ago just about our journey with food is because I'm a first-time mom, this is my first child so I'm learning as I go."