Kanye West's "Peephole" Viewing of Coachella Sunday Service Stream Gets Memed

Kanye West gave fans a peek at his famed Sunday Service event on Easter at Coachella. An actual peek.

The performance, which featured gospel singers, musicians and appearances from celebrity friends such as Chance the Rapper, was streamed live on the festival's YouTube page. It marked the first time the general public could watch a full session after months of seeing bits and pieces posted on his wife Kim Kardashian and other stars' social media pages.

However, while the Coachella performance was largely well-received, it was also presented through a "peephole," which didn't make for the easiest viewing experience.