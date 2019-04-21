Jessica Simpson Celebrates First Easter With Baby Birdie: See Holiday Photos of Her and Other Stars

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 21, 2019 12:39 PM
Jessica Simpson's got herself a little birdie at home this Easter.
The singer and husband Eric Johnson are celebrating their first holiday with their new daughter for the first time. Simpson gave birth to Birdie Mae Johnson a month ago. She joined big sister Maxwell Drew Johnson, 6, and brother Ace Knute Johnson, 5. Simpson posted a sweet family pic on Easter Sunday.
"Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5!" she wrote.
Other celebs who posted images from their Easter celebrations included Geri Halliwell, Kendra Wilkinson and Fergie. Other stars are celebrating the Jewish holiday of Passover.
See photos from their celebrations:
Instagram / Robert Downey Jr.
Scariest Easter Bunny ever!
Instagram / Andy Cohen
"Happy Easter, from us," he wrote, alongside this photo of him and his baby boy, Benjamin.
The Spice Girls singer appears with husband Christian Horner and kids Bluebell and Montague.
Instagram / Jessica Simpson
The singer celebrates Easter with husband Eric Johnson and their children Maxwell, Ace and newborn daughter Birdie.
She posted a photo of their toddler son Memphis.
Instagram / Joshua Malina
The Scandal star enjoyed some matzo ball soup on Passover.
The model posted this photo of her daughter Cali.
The Dance Moms star celebrates Easter with the kids.
The singer gets in the Easter spirit.
The Walking Dead star and wife Hilarie Burton's kids have a sweet message for their dad.
The singer visits the Easter Bunny with son Axl.
The Today show star and her eldest daughter Haley dye Easter eggs.
The reality star celebrates Easter with her kids.
Happy Easter, Harper and Ford! The proud mom and dad take their little ones to meet the Easter Bunny at The Grove in Los Angeles.
The Botched star gathers his family for a fun-filled Passover celebration.
"Real Housewives of West Hollywood," the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram while celebrating with her gal pals.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared this throwback photo of her daughters with their dad, who is currently facing possible deportation.
