Jessica Simpson Celebrates First Easter With Baby Birdie: See Holiday Photos of Her and Other Stars

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 21, 2019 12:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Jessica Simpson's got herself a little birdie at home this Easter.

The singer and husband Eric Johnson are celebrating their first holiday with their new daughter for the first time. Simpson gave birth to Birdie Mae Johnson a month ago. She joined big sister Maxwell Drew Johnson, 6, and brother Ace Knute Johnson, 5. Simpson posted a sweet family pic on Easter Sunday.

"Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5!" she wrote.

Other celebs who posted images from their Easter celebrations included Geri HalliwellKendra Wilkinson and Fergie. Other stars are celebrating the Jewish holiday of Passover. 

Photos

Jessica Simpson's Pregnancy Style

See photos from their celebrations:

Robert Downey Jr., Easter 2019

Instagram / Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.

Scariest Easter Bunny ever!

Andy Cohen, Son, Benjamin, Easter 2019

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen

"Happy Easter, from us," he wrote, alongside this photo of him and his baby boy, Benjamin

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Geri Halliwell

Instagram

Geri Halliwell

The Spice Girls singer appears with husband Christian Horner and kids Bluebell and Montague.

Article continues below

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Maxwell, Ace, Birdie, Kids, Son, Daughter, Easter 2019

Instagram / Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson

The singer celebrates Easter with husband Eric Johnson and their children MaxwellAce and newborn daughter Birdie.

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Brittany Aldean

Instagram

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean

She posted a photo of their toddler son Memphis.

Joshua Malina, Passover 2019

Instagram / Joshua Malina

Joshua Malina

The Scandal star enjoyed some matzo ball soup on Passover.

Article continues below

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Chanel Iman

Instagram

Chanel Iman

The model posted this photo of her daughter Cali.

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Abby Lee Miller

Instagram

Abby Lee Miller

The Dance Moms star celebrates Easter with the kids.

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Mariah Carey

Instagram

Mariah Carey

The singer gets in the Easter spirit.

Article continues below

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Jeffrey Dean Morgan kids

Instagram

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The Walking Dead star and wife Hilarie Burton's kids have a sweet message for their dad.

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Fergie, Axl

Instagram

Fergie and Axl

The singer visits the Easter Bunny with son Axl.

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Hoda Kotb, Haley

Instagram

Hoda Kotb

The Today show star and her eldest daughter Haley dye Easter eggs.

Article continues below

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Chanel Iman

Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson

The reality star celebrates Easter with her kids.

Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer, Easter 2019

Instagram

Elizabeth Chambers & Armie Hammer

Happy Easter, Harper and Ford! The proud mom and dad take their little ones to meet the Easter Bunny at The Grove in Los Angeles. 

Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow

Instagram

Terry Dubrow & Heather Dubrow

The Botched star gathers his family for a fun-filled Passover celebration.

Article continues below

Lana Del Rey, Easter 2019

Instagram

Lana Del Rey

"Real Housewives of West Hollywood," the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram while celebrating with her gal pals. 

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice, Easter 2019

Instagram

Teresa Giudice & Joe Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared this throwback photo of her daughters with their dad, who is currently facing possible deportation. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Easter , Jessica Simpson , Holidays , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiesen, Elizabeth Berkley, Saved by the Bell, Reunion

Saved by the Bell Cast Has a Reunion That's Got Us So Excited: See Them Then and Now

Kanye West, 2019 Coachella

Kanye West Brings Sunday Service to Coachella and Is Joined by Family and Famous Friends

Royal Family, Trooping of the Colour

Queen Elizabeth II Gets 93rd Birthday Tributes From Family: Is William & Kate's Shady?

Prince Harry, Easter Sunday Service

Prince Harry Reunites With Prince William and Kate Middleton at Easter Sunday Service

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Move to Africa? Palace Responds

Bad Bunny

From Supermarket Bagger to International Superstar: Tracing Bad Bunny’s Rise to the Top

E-Comm: Best Baby Shower Gifts According to Hip Moms

Best Baby Shower Gifts According to Hip Moms

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.