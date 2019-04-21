Kanye West Brings Sunday Service to Coachella and Is Joined by Family

Kanye West made his Easter Sunday Service at Coachella a family affair.

The rapper brought his now-famous musical and spiritual Sunday Service to a grassy hill at the 2019 festival, hours after he gave a surprise late-night performance, joining Kid Cudi onstage to perform their a few songs from their Kids See Ghosts album as well as Kanye's 2016 song "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1," which features Cudi.

The two reunited at Kanye's Sunday Service, which also featured appearances by Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian and their eldest daughter North West, 5, plus Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and her kids, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, fellow rapper Chance the Rapper and friend La La Anthony.

During the service, a gospel choir and musicians performed songs such as Stevie Wonder's "As" and joined guest singer Teyana Taylor's for a rendition of her 2018 song "Never Would Have Made It."

The service was live-streamed on the festival's YouTube page at 9 a.m. PT, offering the general public the first full-length glimpse at the weekend event.