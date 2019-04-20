Will Smith Joins Jaden Smith Onstage at Coachella for Surprise Performance

Everybody was getting jiggy with it on Friday at the start of the second weekend of Coachella because performer Jaden Smith introduced a special surprise guest: His dad, Will Smith!

The actor and rapper made his debut at the annual music and arts festival, joining his and wife Jada Pinkett Smith's 20-year-old son onstage to perform the younger star's track "Icon." Will sported a black T-shirt advertising Jaden's new EP, Erys Is Coming.

"Done Did 'dat! #coachella," Will wrote on Instagram on Friday, alongside a video.

"I Love You Coachella," Jaden wrote on his page, alongside another clip.

Will and Jada's 18-year-old daughter Willow Smith backed her brother throughout Friday's set and also performed an aerial high-wire act. She had done the same during his Coachella performance last weekend.

Proud wife and mom Jada watched the family perform.