Adele and Simon Konecki Break Up: See Their Love Story Through the Years

We're rolling in the deep over this celebrity split.

On Friday evening, news broke that Adele and longtime love Simon Konecki were going their separate ways after upwards of eight years together.

"Adele and her partner have separated," a statement from her rep read. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Last month, the 30-year-old performer was photographed sans wedding ring while heading inside a New York City recording studio. She's also been spending quality time with Jennifer Lawrence, having enjoyed a wild night out at Big Apple gay bars, and even hit up a Los Angeles bowling alley with Drake in February.

Since getting together in 2011, Adele and Simon, a 44-year-old philanthropist, have shielded most details of their relationship away from the public eye.