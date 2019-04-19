Adele and Simon Konecki Break Up: See Their Love Story Through the Years

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 6:47 PM

Adele, Simon Konecki

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

We're rolling in the deep over this celebrity split. 

On Friday evening, news broke that Adele and longtime love Simon Konecki were going their separate ways after upwards of eight years together. 

"Adele and her partner have separated," a statement from her rep read. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Last month, the 30-year-old performer was photographed sans wedding ring while heading inside a New York City recording studio. She's also been spending quality time with Jennifer Lawrence, having enjoyed a wild night out at Big Apple gay bars, and even hit up a Los Angeles bowling alley with Drake in February. 

Since getting together in 2011, Adele and Simon, a 44-year-old philanthropist, have shielded most details of their relationship away from the public eye. 

2019 Celebrity Breakups

For more insight into their love story, keep scrolling: 

Adele, Simon Konecki, 2012 Grammys

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

An Evening to Remember

Nothing could stop the British recording artist and her then-boyfriend from having the time of their lives at the 2012 Grammys. That night, Adele goes home with the awards for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. 

Adele, Simon Konecki

Splash News

Baby On Board

In June 2012, Adele announces she and Simon are expecting their first child together. She gives birth to baby boy Angelo in Oct., telling Vogue in a 2016 interview, "When I became a parent, I felt like I was truly living. I had a purpose, where before I didn't."

Adele, Simon Konecki, 2013 Grammys

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Darlings

The duo makes another rare appearance at the 2013 Grammys, where Adele is honored for her performance of "Set Fire to the Rain."

Adele, Simon Konecki

Richard Young/Rex/REX USA

Their "Ultimate Love Story"

Adele gushes over her relationship in a 2015 interview with 60 Minutes Australia. She describes her and Simon's dynamic as the "ultimate love story," adding, "Being in such an amazing relationship with someone that's so there for me and so loyal and is really part of my core now. That's what made me write about everything I've ever done, because I've got his love."

Adele, Simon Konecki

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Wedding Bells

The "Hello" songstress celebrates her Album of the Year win at the 2017 Grammys by smooching her former beau for all to see. During her acceptance speech, Adele refers to Simon as her husband, sparking reports of a secret wedding between the pair. 

Adele, Simon Konecki

BACKGRID

Swan Song

The now-exes make what would become their last public outing in early 2019, heading backstage to enjoy Sir Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert in Los Angeles. 

ESC: Adele

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Going Solo

The 30-year-old announces her separation from Konecki on April 19, 2019.

