Still to Die For: Inside the Tangled Web Around Pamela Smart That Started With the Murder of Her Husband

Once Ralph confronted him, they told him how they killed Gregg Smart, he said, and that it had something to do with $500 in insurance money from Pam. After that, he told J.R.'s dad about the gun.

The detectives quickly confirmed that Billy, J.R., Pete and Cecelia knew Pam, and each other, from Project Self-Esteem, which all freshmen were required to participate in. Then they found out Pam had collected $140,000 from Gregg's life insurance policy.

"He'll always be a part of the decisions I make and the everyday things that I do," a tearful Smart said in one of her TV interviews in the weeks following the murder, her first having been with local station WMUR three days after the funeral.

After warrants were issued for Billy, J.R. and Pete's arrest, the three boys turned themselves in. Their names were withheld at first, because they were minors, but their photos were not, so it was easy enough for the media to identify them.

"I can't comment, Bill...I'm totally devastated by this," she told WMUR reporter Bill Spencer, who was interviewed for An American Murder Mystery, when he showed up at her house with a crew to get her reaction to the arrests.

Spencer found that reaction puzzling, considering it was seemingly good news.

The boys at first refused to talk, so Pelletier and Charewicz decided to take another crack at Cecelia. Their first sit-down, with her mother present, didn't yield any fruit. But Cecelia had second thoughts, and the next day she returned to the station to talk.

In addition to overhearing them talking about the plan, an idea she claimed she never thought they'd actually go through with, she told the detectives she walked in on Billy and Pam having sex once.

With Flynn, Randall and Lattime reluctant to talk, investigators first had Pierce try to get Pam to open up over the phone, which had been tapped.

When that didn't work, they asked Cecelia to wear a wire, and she ended up recording Pam telling her, "If you tell the f--king truth, you'll send me to the slammer for the rest of my f--king life." Smart also warned Pierce, "If you tell the truth, you're gonna be an accessory to murder."