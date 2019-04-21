Find Out Why Khloe Kardashian Wants to "Slap" Kourtney "in Her F--king Mouth" on KUWTK

All families fight, even one as close as the Kardashians.
On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian found themselves at odds while in Bali for vacation. Understandably, right out of the gate, Khloe was tense about the getaway as it was her first big trip with daughter True Thompson.
"My biggest anxiety of this whole Bali trip is the travel," Khloe explained in a confessional. "I really don't know what to expect. Am I just gonna need to be in a padded cell after this? I have no idea."
Although Kourtney and Kim Kardashian assured Khloe that True would be fine, the Revenge Body host also had worries that they wouldn't be able to all get along. Specifically, after the sisterly excursion to Japan, Khloe felt things were "really critical and judgy."
"I just want us all to have fun. Capiche?" the mother of one demanded.
Ironically, it was Khloe who found herself frustrated with her siblings while abroad. The drama first started when the 34-year-old Kardashian stayed awake for the entire flight in order to watch over True and the other kids.
"Khloe, did you not sleep at all?" a well-rested Kourtney commented on the flight. "I slept for 15 hours."
"I literally, was watching your kids," an exhausted Khloe snapped back. "And I'm on my first trip with True. What do you want me to do?"
Khloe found herself further annoyed with Kourtney when the oldest Kardashian went on a rant about her assistant's poor packing skills. Yet, things took an explosive turn when Kourt claimed she was "more chill." This remark was clearly a dig at Khloe, who had recently vented about the poor set up for True.
"You're telling me that I'm f--king critical because I asked not just to be lied to about my daughter? If you get lied to about the f--king weather you throw a f--king fit. God forbid it was about your child," Khloe retorted.
The once Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami costars continued to butt-heads when Khloe vented about a photo shoot schedule for Halloween. After Kourt urged her to be more positive, Khloe sounded off once more.
"Kourtney's f--cking annoying. She's not listening to what I'm saying," the Strong Looks Better Naked author vented to the KUWTK camera. "I'm not complaining about her. I was just venting about a situation, but her comments just make me want to slap her in her f--king mouth."
Sadly, this beef with Kourtney only continued Khloe's bad mood. While lounging on an old pirate ship with the family, Kardashian facetimed Tristan Thompson to complain about her sister.
"So beautiful here, but I just…I don't know," an exasperated Khloe lamented. "Kourtney and I have been, like, I have no tolerance for Kourtney. I'm just trying to ignore her."
Thankfully, during a scenic walk on the beach, the Kardashian sisters were finally able to talk through their issues.
"I know I snapped at you when we first got here, because I was so overwhelmed and so at my breaking point with that whole day of travel," Khloe stated. "Like, I was with all the kids and I was lugging your bags and I'm doing this and I'm doing that."
Although Khloe noted that she didn't need a thank you, Kourtney conceded that she wasn't "paying attention."
"That's my biggest thing is you're not paying attention," the E! personality resolved. "I feel like you just do things so mindlessly—not in a malicious way. I just think you're always on to the next thing."
After Khloe apologized for her tone and her part in the drama, Kourtney offered up her own mea culpa. Not only did she promise to not feed into a "toxic cycle," but Mason Disick's mom also loving wrote their names in the sand.
