Robin Thicke's Fiancée Has the Best Response to Her Man Getting Close to Khloe Kardashian

There's nothing blurry about this fun night out.

On Thursday evening, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her birthday with a star-studded party at Kris Jenner's house.

Everyone from Paris Hilton and Sia to French Montana and Younes Bendjima were in attendance for the special bash.

But as most Hollywood parties go, some pop culture fans couldn't help but search the web and start some rumors about what was posted on social media.

When Kim Kardashian was sharing Instagram Stories from the bash, a few followers spotted Robin Thicke hugging Khloe Kardashian. A fan site proceeded to share the screengrabs and wrote, "Watch there be rumors of Khloe and @RobinThicke dating all because of this Snapchat of them hugging and talking."